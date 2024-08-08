Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 6,725 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after buying an additional 1,268,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after acquiring an additional 354,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,416 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $36,938,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 953,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -882.60, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,621,633.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,492,556.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,621,633.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,492,556.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,879 shares of company stock worth $16,917,678. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W cut Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

