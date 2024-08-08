Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

