Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.80) and last traded at GBX 598 ($7.64), with a volume of 97768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.54).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,315.79%.

Hargreaves Services Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £196.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,573.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 552.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 534.80.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

