Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hargreaves Services Price Performance
Shares of LON HSP opened at GBX 582 ($7.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £190.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,584.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 552.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 534.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. Hargreaves Services has a 1-year low of GBX 389.25 ($4.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.80).
About Hargreaves Services
