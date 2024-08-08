Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HSP opened at GBX 582 ($7.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £190.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,584.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 552.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 534.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. Hargreaves Services has a 1-year low of GBX 389.25 ($4.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.80).

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

