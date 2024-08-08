Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.71 million, a PE ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

