HC Wainwright Boosts NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Price Target to $19.00

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

NRXP stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.26. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of NRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

