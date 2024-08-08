HC Wainwright Weighs in on Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPRO

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 418,742 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.