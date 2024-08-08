Head to Head Review: Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) & StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and StealthGas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $108.78 million 19.99 $12.44 million N/A N/A StealthGas $147.03 million 1.42 $51.94 million $1.42 4.06

StealthGas has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A StealthGas 35.95% 9.19% 7.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cadeler A/S and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cadeler A/S and StealthGas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.31%. StealthGas has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Cadeler A/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than StealthGas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of StealthGas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StealthGas beats Cadeler A/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals. It offers crude oil and natural gas. The company operates a fleet of 33 LPG carries, including six JV vessels. StealthGas Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

