Head-To-Head Review: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) versus Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND)

Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND – Get Free Report) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis 0 1 8 0 2.89

Earnings and Valuation

Enovis has a consensus target price of $71.63, indicating a potential upside of 76.72%.

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Enovis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enovis $1.82 billion 1.22 -$33.26 million ($1.50) -27.02

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovis.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A Enovis -4.51% 3.98% 2.88%

Summary

Enovis beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy



Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Enovis



Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

