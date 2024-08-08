Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Daniel Lesueur Sells 5,209 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Lesueur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

HCAT opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $323.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.81 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

