Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of HSII stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $734.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
