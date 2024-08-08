HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Trading Up 9.4%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13). 481,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 250,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.32 ($0.12).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.28 million, a PE ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

