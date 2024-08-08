Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.8 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp cut Helios Technologies from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.85. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

