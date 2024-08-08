Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) PT Raised to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $226.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 228,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

