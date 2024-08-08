Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Up 7.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.74. 103,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 889,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HLMN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after buying an additional 1,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -937.00 and a beta of 1.66.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

