Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,334 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,378.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $47,377.15.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $47,353.80.

On Thursday, May 30th, Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,664,656.85.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $43,359.66.

On Monday, May 20th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15.

On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,604.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

View Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 273,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.