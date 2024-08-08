Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,334 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,378.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $47,377.15.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $47,353.80.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,664,656.85.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $43,359.66.
- On Monday, May 20th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15.
- On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
NYSE:HIMS opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,604.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 273,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
