Hina Nagarajan Buys 5,000 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of £21,450 ($27,412.14).
Hina Nagarajan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,392.97).
BP Trading Up 1.5 %
BP stock opened at GBX 437.25 ($5.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 463.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 480.55. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.19). The company has a market capitalization of £73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54.
BP Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.52) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.39) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.31) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.03) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 632.14 ($8.08).
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
