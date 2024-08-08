Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.14.

HLLY stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Holley has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $381.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Holley by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Holley by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

