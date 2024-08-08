Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.75% from the stock’s previous close.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Holley Trading Down 6.4 %

Insider Activity at Holley

Shares of Holley stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $381.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Holley has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 129.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,997 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 1,717.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 582,283 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 306,874 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Holley during the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth $90,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

