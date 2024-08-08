Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $315.38

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.38 ($4.03) and traded as low as GBX 305.22 ($3.90). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 317 ($4.05), with a volume of 161,643 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Hollywood Bowl Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 315.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 320.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £531.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,585.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a GBX 3.98 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Hollywood Bowl Group

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 28,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.26), for a total transaction of £96,173.73 ($122,905.73). 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

