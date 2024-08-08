Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HST. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,558,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

