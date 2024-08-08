Hostmore (LON:MORE) Shares Down 19.7%

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.11 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.11 ($0.15). 155,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 96,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.08 ($0.19).
The stock has a market capitalization of £15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.64.
In other news, insider Julie McEwan acquired 32,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £5,128.32 ($6,553.76). Insiders have bought a total of 89,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.91% of the company’s stock.
Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
