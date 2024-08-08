H&R Block (HRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

