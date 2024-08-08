HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $700.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s current price.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $461.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.