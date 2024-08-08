Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 292.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $253.44 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.29 and its 200-day moving average is $267.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.