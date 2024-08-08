Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Northland Capmk

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

HY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.