iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$110.00 to C$114.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. iA Financial traded as high as C$94.32 and last traded at C$93.72, with a volume of 113358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$88.80.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.94.

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total value of C$467,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,709.15. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.75.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3022222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

