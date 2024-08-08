Ibstock plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ibstock stock opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.27) on Thursday. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 197.60 ($2.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.83. The company has a market cap of £696.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,592.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Ibstock news, insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £46,633.08 ($59,594.99). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

IBST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 143 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

