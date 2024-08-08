iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) & Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Financial Contrast

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

iCAD has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iCAD and Bioventus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioventus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Bioventus has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than iCAD.

This table compares iCAD and Bioventus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $17.94 million 1.78 -$4.85 million ($0.12) -10.00 Bioventus $522.74 million 1.13 -$156.23 million ($0.35) -21.31

iCAD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioventus. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -15.20% -14.00% -10.32% Bioventus -4.14% 11.91% 3.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Bioventus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioventus beats iCAD on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes that increase bone formation to stimulate bone healing in spinal fusions and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic products used for precise bone cutting and sculpting, soft tissue management, and tissue debridement, in various surgeries, including minimally invasive applications. The company's product include, Osteoamp, an allograft-derived bone graft for bone grafting procedures; Exponent matrix for posterolateral spine procedures; Purebone for bone grafting procedures; Signafuse bone graft; Interfuse bone graft; Osteomatrix+ synthetic bone graft; Extractor for autologous cell and bone marrow extraction; reficio bone matrix; nexus ultrasonic surgical system; bonescalpel surgical solution; SonaStar for surgical procedures; and SonicOne ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system. The company's restorative therapies include a bone stimulation system and devices to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. Its products include exogen, a bone healing system; L300 GO, a foot drop system; H200 rehabilitation system; Vector, a body weight support system; and Bioness integrated therapy system. It developing Talisman pulse generator and receiver for peripheral nerve stimulation. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

