IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $467.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

