Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $195.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

