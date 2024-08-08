Impax Environmental Markets Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

LON:IEM opened at GBX 381.23 ($4.87) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 390.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 390.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,608.33 and a beta of 0.80. Impax Environmental Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 331.13 ($4.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.24).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth Surkovic bought 1,506 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,993.88 ($7,659.91). 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Featured Stories

