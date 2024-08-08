Imunon (IMNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Imunon to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Imunon to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Imunon Stock Performance

Shares of Imunon stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.12. Imunon has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Imunon from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

