Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $126.27 and last traded at $125.19, with a volume of 14818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.01.

The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,185 shares of company stock worth $4,382,848. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.43.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

