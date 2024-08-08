Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $11.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Inogen has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.31. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inogen

In other Inogen news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Inogen by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2,185.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2,918.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

