Insider Buying: Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.88. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.62.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

