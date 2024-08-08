Insider Buying: Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) CEO Purchases 1,072 Shares of Stock

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Hedges acquired 1,072 shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $19,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,735 shares in the company, valued at $229,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Up 4.8 %

AUBN opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 million, a PE ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

