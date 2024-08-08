Insider Buying: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) CEO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,195.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carriage Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $438.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 39,525 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

