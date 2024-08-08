Insider Buying: Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,920.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Roy Sebag bought 15,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Roy Sebag bought 500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Roy Sebag purchased 2,600 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,280.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Roy Sebag purchased 13,400 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Roy Sebag purchased 4,400 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,340.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Roy Sebag purchased 7,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,436.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Roy Sebag purchased 27,900 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,256.00.

Goldmoney Trading Down 2.8 %

XAU opened at C$7.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Goldmoney Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.45 and a 12-month high of C$9.68.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.24 million for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.



Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

