Insider Buying: Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. Taseko Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$4.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
About Taseko Mines
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
