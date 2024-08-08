Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) President Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 375,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,756,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $173,550.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $157,800.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.51 million, a P/E ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

