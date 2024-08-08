Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $294,360.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00.

Shares of DUOL opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.39 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.92.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

