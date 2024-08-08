Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells 16,784 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50.

On Friday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $361,488.75.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,604.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

