Insider Selling: Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) CEO Sells 12,145 Shares of Stock

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Braunstein sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $13,723.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,493.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MRNS opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

