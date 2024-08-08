Insider Selling: National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Sells 4,388 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 4,388 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $22,993.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,942.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

National CineMedia Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $578.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National CineMedia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National CineMedia by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 64.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 444,433 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.