Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CFO Sells 34,032 Shares of Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 34,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $154,505.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paysign Price Performance

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Paysign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $234.69 million, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Paysign alerts:

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Paysign by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Paysign by 49.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paysign in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysign by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paysign

About Paysign

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.