Insider Selling: PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen A. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total value of £4,375 ($5,591.05).

PHSC Stock Performance

LON:PHSC opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.26. PHSC plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 27.75 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get PHSC alerts:

PHSC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.