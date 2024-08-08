Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CMO Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CMO Natalie Mcgrath sold 950 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $11,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RENT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rent the Runway

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 411,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.