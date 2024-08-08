Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells 40,498 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $412,269.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,862,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,309.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 5th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 78,593 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $751,349.08.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 828,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

