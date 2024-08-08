Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO Sells 6,849 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $313,478.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,793.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $43.96 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -1.39.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). Equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 36,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.